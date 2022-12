The 8th Annual Heinz Poll Dance Festival continues August 8 and 9. James Sewell Ballet of Minneapolis, with the Akron Regional Dance Collective, a new collaboration with the University Of Akron School Of Dance. Sewell selected dancers from northeast Ohio to join with members of his company to perform a new work which he choreographed as part of a residency at the University of Akron. Free performances take place at 8:45 pm in Firestone Park.