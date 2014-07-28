© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Digital Arts High School Teaches Through Film, Music and Game Design

By David C. Barnett
Published July 28, 2014 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning's Marsha Dobrzynski and High School for the Digital Arts principal, John Buzzard
The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning's Marsha Dobrzynski and High School for the Digital Arts principal, John Buzzard

Flat screen TVs and video projectors cover the walls at the new High School for the Digital Arts. And the teachers have stands instead of desks. Marsha Dobrzynski gave a tour, this past Friday.

MARSHA DOBRZYNSKI: It's a non-traditional school space.

That's putting it mildly. As executive director of the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, Dobrzynski and her team of educators have spent the last three years planning for this school that emphasizes audio, video and game design skills. With backing from the Cleveland and Gund Foundations, the school will provide laptops to each student and internet access at home to support a college prep program.

MARSHA DOBRZYNSKI: Cleveland Institute of Art has a game design major now, CSU and Tri-C have film programs, Tri-C has Recording Arts. So, it was really a very natural thing.

Any student in Cleveland was eligible to enroll in the first freshman class, and Dobrzynski says the spaces filled up quickly. Although the digital arts instruction is aimed at providing high school students with career skills, the design of games, music and films will also be used in teaching core subjects like math, science, English and social studies.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett