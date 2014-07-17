© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland's East 9th Street Gets an Artistic Makeover

By David C. Barnett
Published July 17, 2014 at 4:00 AM EDT

Each year, the National Endowment for the Arts helps community development projects across the country as part of a program it calls "Our Town". The goal is to use art to inject some life into dreary urban or rural landscapes. The NEA calls this "creative placemaking" and it can include such things as festivals, performances in empty storefronts, murals or other forms of public art. A collaborative effort by Cleveland-based LAND studios and Ingenuity is promoting an artistic makeover to East 9th street. Artists and designers have submitted proposals to transform the corridor into what the NEA calls "a livelier, pedestrian-friendly experience". The other Ohio grant winner gets expanded space and cultural programming in the historic Westcott House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Springfield.

David C. Barnett
