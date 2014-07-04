For Bedford And Bedford Heights Celebrants, The Parade's The Thing For Fourth Of July Observance

Dozens of civic and community groups – from high school marching bands to martial arts schools – took to the streets.

The Bedford Historical Society sported a trio of musicians in colonial garb and bandages, ala “The Spirit of ‘76”, while costumed actors playing Elmo, Winnie the Pooh, and Scooby-Doo tossed out candy and hugged children.

Among those watching the parade today was a star-spangled grandma in a lawn chair, who spiritedly identified herself….

“Joyce Moore! I’m a proud resident of Bedford, Ohio!” she beamed.

Moore says she’s never taken in the local parade before, but is having a great time. She watched on as her granddaughter gathered candy and was occasionally squirted with water as people on floats and army trucks rolled up Washington Street. Moore says she’s glad to celebrate in the land of free.

“The Fourth of July mean to me, a freedom of choice. A profound freedom of choice, that so many, at this day and time, still don’t have.”

The event is co-sponsored by the cities of Bedford and Bedford Heights, though the parade was opened to any and all participants from across the region. This included a truck for the Cleveland Browns and a contingent of the Cleveland Ghostbusters squad.

