Chagrin Falls Honors Its Veterans During Independence Day Event

Red, white, and blue bunting brought patriotic life to Chagrin Falls’ historic downtown, as the Crooked River Drum and Fife Band provided the tune for townspeople marching into Triangle Park.

There was also a cannon blast….which didn’t come with quite enough forewarning for some…a few people jumped, yelped, and giggled at the sudden boom.

A local Boy Scout, Rob Kovachick, read from the Declaration of Independence…

“In Congress, July 4th, 1766, the unanimous declaration of the 13 United States of America…” (FADE OUT)

Charlie McGibbony, Commander of the Chagrin Veterans of Foreign Wars post, emceed the event. He thanked the audience for their support, attendance, and participation.

“It’s a great way to start off the Fourth of July weekend, and to realize it’s not just hot dogs and fireworks. But it’s a way to recognize our independence and we’ll also take the opportunity to recognize some of the veterans who’ve maintained that freedom and independence.”

McGibbony said this year also marked 70 years since the D-Day landings into northern Europe, which contributed to the end of the Third Reich and World War II. And he said it was the 200th anniversary of the writing of the Star Spangled Banner…which was sung by Sammy Swords as the crowd solemnly listened.

