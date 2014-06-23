© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland's Urban Vineyard and Biocellar

Published June 23, 2014 at 1:30 PM EDT
Mansfield Frazier talks with biocellar architect Rob Donaldson at Chateau Hough.
If you drive by 66th and Hough St. in Cleveland, you'll find yourself in a the midst of an urban vineyard.And that's not all. One man is helping transform the neighborhood through innovative urban agriculture, and our QUEST Science team went to check it out. Anne Glausser brings us this audio postcard.

Keep your eyes peeled for the finished biocellar in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood later this summer. As for the wine, Mansfield Frazier says stay tuned for updates about when it'll be available for purchase.

