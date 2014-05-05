Metroparks to Take Over Whiskey Island from Cuyahoga County

Whiskey Island, which includes Wendy Park, is already home to a marina and a bar and grill, and is the site of Great Lakes Brewing Company's outdoor summer party Burning River Fest.

Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman says he’ll be collecting ideas throughout the year on just what to do with the land.

"It certainly has a very unique subculture here in Cleveland," Zimmerman said. "So when you look at the eight volleyball courts, its community, its sense of place, its sense of the Burning River Festival, I think the sky is the limit on a piece of property like this."

The Metroparks is set to buy Whiskey Island from Cuyahoga County for $1. The parks system also took over a number of green spaces along the Cuyahoga River, and plans to connect them with bike and pedestrian paths – investing $6.25 million. Plans include linking Whiskey Island by bridge to a network of riverfront trails, Zimmerman said.

Last year the State of Ohio turned over a number of lakefront parks to the Metroparks, including Edgewater and Wildwood. Voters last November approved a renewal and increase of the Metroparks' levy.

