© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Metroparks to Take Over Whiskey Island from Cuyahoga County

By Nick Castele
Published May 5, 2014 at 10:55 PM EDT
Source: Metroparks
Source: Metroparks

Whiskey Island, which includes Wendy Park, is already home to a marina and a bar and grill, and is the site of Great Lakes Brewing Company's outdoor summer party Burning River Fest.

Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman says he’ll be collecting ideas throughout the year on just what to do with the land.

"It certainly has a very unique subculture here in Cleveland," Zimmerman said. "So when you look at the eight volleyball courts, its community, its sense of place, its sense of the Burning River Festival, I think the sky is the limit on a piece of property like this."

The Metroparks is set to buy Whiskey Island from Cuyahoga County for $1. The parks system also took over a number of green spaces along the Cuyahoga River, and plans to connect them with bike and pedestrian paths – investing $6.25 million. Plans include linking Whiskey Island by bridge to a network of riverfront trails, Zimmerman said.

Last year the State of Ohio turned over a number of lakefront parks to the Metroparks, including Edgewater and Wildwood. Voters last November approved a renewal and increase of the Metroparks' levy.

Tags
Arts & Culture PoliticsNews Feature
Nick Castele
nick.castele@ideastream.org | 216-916-6288
See stories by Nick Castele