Cleveland Orchestra 2014 Syndicated Series Program Listings

CORN 1401

FTP upload: 04/01/14 Release Date: 04/06/14

Leon Fleisher, conductor

Jonathan Biss, piano

MENDELSSOHN: “The Hebrides” Overture

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3

CORN 1402

FTP upload: 04/08/14 Release Date: 04/13/14

Marek Janowski, conductor

Matthew Polenzani, tenor

Richard King, horn

FAURÉ “Pelléas and Mélisande” Suite

BRITTEN Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings

FRANCK Symphony in D minor

CORN 1403

FTP upload: 04/15/14 Release Date: 04/20/14

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

WAGNER “Die Meistersinger” Prelude (Severance Hall 02/20/10)

WAGNER “Wesendonck” Lieder (Severance Hall 02/20/10)

BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4 (St. Florian Abby, Austria 2012)

CORN 1404

FTP upload: 04/22/14 Release Date: 04/27/14

FATE AND FREEDOM FESTIVAL

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 6



CORN 1405

FTP upload: 04/29/14 Release Date: 05/04/14

FATE AND FREEDOM FESTIVAL

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 8

CORN 1406

FTP upload: 05/06/14 Release Date: 05/11/14

FATE AND FREEDOM FESTIVAL

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 10

CORN 1407

FTP upload: 05/12/14 Release Date: 05/18/14

Marin Alsop, conductor

David Fray, piano

BARBER: Essay No. 2

SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto

COPLAND: Symphony No. 3

CORN 1408

FTP upload: 05/20/14 Release Date: 05/25/14

Fabio Luisi, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Maureen McKay, soprano

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

MAHLER: Symphony No. 4

CORN 1409

FTP upload: 05/27/14 Release Date: 06/01/14

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot

Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

BEETHOVEN: Mass in C major

BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fuge

MESSIAEN : “Trois petites liturgies de la Présence Divine”

CORN 1410

FTP upload: 06/03/14 Release Date: 06/08/14

BRAHMS FESTIVAL

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Julia Fischer, violin

BRAHMS “Academic Festival” Overture

BRAHMS Violin Concerto

BRAHMS Symphony No.4

CORN 1411

FTP upload: 06/10/14 Release Date: 06/15/14

BRAHMS FESTIVAL

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Julia Fischer, violin

BRAHMS “Tragic” Overture

BRAHMS Violin Concerto

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

CORN 1412

FTP upload: 06/17/14 Release Date: 06/22/14

KNIGHT CONCERT HALL - MIAMI

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 2

KORNGOLD Violin Concerto

STRAUSS, J. JR. Waltzes and Polkas

CORN 1413

FTP upload: 06/24/14 Release Date: 06/29/14

KNIGHT CONCERT HALL - MIAMI

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone

STRAUSS, R. “Don Juan”; Songs

DEBUSSY Symphonic Fragments from “The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian”

STRAVINSKY “The Rite of Spring”

CORN 1414

FTP upload: 07/01/14 Release Date: 07/06/14

KNIGHT CONCERT HALL - MIAMI

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Arabella Steinbacher, violin

DVOŘÁK “Othello” Overture

PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No 1

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

CORN 1415

FTP upload: 07/08/14 Release Date: 07/13/14

David Robertson, conductor

Mary Kay Fink, flute

Jessica Rivera, soprano

Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano

Garrett Sorenson, tenor

John Relyea, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

ROUSE - Rapture

FRANK - Piccolo Concerto

MOZART - Requiem

CORN 1416

FTP upload: 07/15/14 Release Date: 07/20/14

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2

CORN 1417

FTP upload: 07/22/14 Release Date: 07/27/14

Amsterdam Concertgebouw Concert (06/24/65)

George Szell, conductor

John Browning, piano

WAGNER “Die Meistersinger” Overture

BARBER Piano Concerto

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9 in C, “Great”

CORN 1418

FTP upload: 07/29/14 Release Date: 08/03/14

Blossom Festival Concert

Hans Graf, conductor

Jeffrey Kahane, piano

RAVEL “La Valse”

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25

STRAUSS, J. JR. Waltzes and Polkas

CORN 1419

FTP upload: 08/05/14 Release Date: 08/10/14

Blossom Festival Concert

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Baba Skride, violin

MENDELSSOHN “Midsummer Night’s Dream” Suite

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

STRAUSS, R. “Don Juan”

ENESCU “Romanian Rhapsody” No. 1

CORN 1420

FTP upload: 08/12/14 Release Date: 08/17/14

Blossom Festival Concert

Jahja Ling, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV “Capriccio espagnole”

CORN 1421

FTP upload: 08/19/14 Release Date: 08/24/14

Blossom Festival Concert

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Christine Brewer, soprano

Alan Held, bass

WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from “Tristan and Isolde”

WAGNER “Die Walkure:” “Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music”

WAGNER “Die Götterdamerung:” Excerpts

CORN 1422

FTP upload: 08/26/14 Release Date: 08/31/14

Blossom Festival Concert

James Feddeck, conductor

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laquita Mitchel, soprano

Richard Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, bass

Blossom Festival Chorus

WILLIAMS “Liberty Fanfare;” “Lincoln Suite”

NAVARRO Clarinet Concerto No. 2

GERSHWIN “Porgy and Bess” selections

CORN 1423

FTP upload: 09/02/14 Release Date: 09/07/14

Blossom Festival Concert

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Blossom Festival Concert

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

WAGNER “Tannhäuser” Overture (Severance 10/30/11)

BRUCKNER Symphony No. 8 (Blossom 07/09/11)

CORN 1424

FTP upload: 09/09/14 Release Date: 09/14/14

Vienna Musikverein (11/09/11)

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Malin Hartelius, soprano

Simon Keenlyside, baritone

Vienna Friends of Music Chorus

BRAHMS “Song of Destiny” (Severance, 03/09)

BRAHMS “A German Requiem”

CORN 1425

FTP upload: 09/16/14 Release Date: 09/21/14

Tito Munoz, conductor

Franklin Cohen, clarinet

STRAUSS, J. JR. “Die Fledermaus” Overture

GOLIJOV “The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind”

BERLIOZ “Symphonie fantastique”

CORN 1426

FTP upload: 09/23/14 Release Date: 09/28/14

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen); Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox)

Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog)

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus

JANÁČEK The Cunning Little Vixen (complete opera)