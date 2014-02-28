Contrapunctus: David Acres and Judith Overcash

Mary was Queen Regnant of Scotland, from 14th December, 1542, and Queen Consort of France from 1558 to 1560. The concert traces Mary's turbulent and eventful life from her early days in France, where she married the Dauphin in 1558, through her disastrous relationship with Queen Elizabeth I of England, her first cousin once removed.

Music from her time period will be interwoven with her letters and prayers. The concert encompasses music from England, France, Spain, and The Netherlands, including works by Clemens non Papa, Palestrina, Victoria, Robert Johnson, Tallis, Byrd, Cipriano de Rore, Alonso Lobo, Jacquet de Mantua and Guillaume Costeley.

Contrapunctus is a professional vocal ensemble specializing in the performance of sacred and secular music from the middle ages through the modern era, combining polyphony, literature, art and dialogue to create exceptional music within an historical context. Contrapunctus is devoted to the creation of delightful programs designed to entertain, educate, and above all to stir the soul.