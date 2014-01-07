© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Bop Stop Reborn as Music Education Facility

By David C. Barnett
Published January 7, 2014 at 11:07 PM EST
Once a high-class jazz club, the Bop Stop is being reborn as a music education and performance facility.
Once a high-class jazz club, the Bop Stop is being reborn as a music education and performance facility.

The Bop Stop opened on Cleveland's near west side about ten years ago as a prestige performance space, boasting high-quality acoustics in a cozy club setting. In more recent years, owners Ron Busch and Anita Nonneman scaled back the operation and only opened it for private events. Then, just before Thanksgiving, Busch and Nonneman offered to donate the Bop Stop building to the Music Settlement. President and CEO Charles Lawrence says things moved quickly after that.

CHARLES LAWRENCE: And on the 31st of December, late in the day, I sat down and signed papers that transferred the title to the property and all its contents to the Music Settlement.

The Music Settlement, based University Circle, opened 101 years ago as an educational institution that teaches young people how to play instruments, regardless of their ability to pay. Lawrence says that mission will now expand to the west side, in a top-flight facility.

CHARLES LAWRENCE: One of the things that we were shocked and surprised at when we first visited the facility was just how terrific it is, in terms of condition.

Lawrence says the Music Settlement plans to have a kick-off event at their new building in the late winter or early Spring.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett