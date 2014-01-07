Bop Stop Reborn as Music Education Facility

The Bop Stop opened on Cleveland's near west side about ten years ago as a prestige performance space, boasting high-quality acoustics in a cozy club setting. In more recent years, owners Ron Busch and Anita Nonneman scaled back the operation and only opened it for private events. Then, just before Thanksgiving, Busch and Nonneman offered to donate the Bop Stop building to the Music Settlement. President and CEO Charles Lawrence says things moved quickly after that.

CHARLES LAWRENCE: And on the 31st of December, late in the day, I sat down and signed papers that transferred the title to the property and all its contents to the Music Settlement.

The Music Settlement, based University Circle, opened 101 years ago as an educational institution that teaches young people how to play instruments, regardless of their ability to pay. Lawrence says that mission will now expand to the west side, in a top-flight facility.

CHARLES LAWRENCE: One of the things that we were shocked and surprised at when we first visited the facility was just how terrific it is, in terms of condition.

Lawrence says the Music Settlement plans to have a kick-off event at their new building in the late winter or early Spring.