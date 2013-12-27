A Taste of "Tosca" Prior to WCLV's Saturday Broadast

Link to video of Radvanovsky'sperformance.

"Vissi d'arte" English Translation

I lived for art, I lived for love,

I never harmed a living soul!

With a discreet hand

I relieved all misfortunes I encountered.

Always with sincere faith

my prayer

rose to the holy tabernacles.

Always with sincere faith

I decorated the altars with flowers.

In this hour of grief,

why, why, Lord,

why do you reward me thus?

I donated jewels to the Madonna's mantle,

and offered songs to the stars and heaven,

which thus shone with more beauty.

In this hour of grief,

why, why, Lord,

ah, why do you reward me thus?