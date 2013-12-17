© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

KISS, Nirvana and Linda Ronstadt Among New Rock Hall Inductees

By David C. Barnett
Published December 17, 2013 at 12:05 PM EST
KISS is ready to Rock and Roll All Nite (PHOTO CREDIT: Glenn La Ferman)
KISS is ready to Rock and Roll All Nite (PHOTO CREDIT: Glenn La Ferman)

Never a favorite among critics, KISS has a legion of devoted fans who have long clamored to get their band inducted.

MUSIC: “Rock and Roll All Night LIVE VERSION”

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record, and KISS has been waiting since 1999. By contrast, Nirvana is getting in the first year it’s eligible.

MUSIC: “Heart-Shaped Box”

DCB: A group of over 600 musicians, historians and other music industry professionals also selected Peter Gabriel, Hall and Oats, Cat Stevens and Linda Ronstadt.

MUSIC: "You're No Good"

The induction ceremony takes place on April 10th in Brooklyn, New York, where Beatles manager, the late Brian Epstein and Rolling Stones manager & producer Andrew Loog Oldham are being given special recognitions, as will Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. The Inductions return to Cleveland in 2015.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett