KISS, Nirvana and Linda Ronstadt Among New Rock Hall Inductees

Never a favorite among critics, KISS has a legion of devoted fans who have long clamored to get their band inducted.

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record, and KISS has been waiting since 1999. By contrast, Nirvana is getting in the first year it’s eligible.

DCB: A group of over 600 musicians, historians and other music industry professionals also selected Peter Gabriel, Hall and Oats, Cat Stevens and Linda Ronstadt.

The induction ceremony takes place on April 10th in Brooklyn, New York, where Beatles manager, the late Brian Epstein and Rolling Stones manager & producer Andrew Loog Oldham are being given special recognitions, as will Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. The Inductions return to Cleveland in 2015.