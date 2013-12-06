News
A Global Cooking Lesson --- from Cleveland to Beijing
What links the two families together is Adam Yaseen of Brecksville - Broadview Heights high school. Adam spent his junior year, last year, in a Chinese cultural program in Beijing. While there, Adam teamed-up with ideastream's David C. Barnett to produce a video that compares the cooking techniques of his Chinese host mom and his grandmother back here at home.