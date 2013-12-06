© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Series Lead Image
A Global Cooking Lesson --- from Cleveland to Beijing

By David C. Barnett
Published December 6, 2013 at 12:10 PM EST
Adam Yaseen gives a shout out to 90.3 while visiting the famed Terracotta Army in China
What links the two families together is Adam Yaseen of Brecksville - Broadview Heights high school. Adam spent his junior year, last year, in a Chinese cultural program in Beijing. While there, Adam teamed-up with ideastream's David C. Barnett to produce a video that compares the cooking techniques of his Chinese host mom and his grandmother back here at home.

David C. Barnett
