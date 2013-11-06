On Demand Audio: An Interview With the Cast of 'Venus in Fur'

The entire cast of Cleveland Playhouse's Production of "Venus in Fur" (the entire cast consisting of one actor and one actress) sat down Tuesday morning with Jacqueline Gerber to talk about this play-within-a-play based on the nineteenth-century erotic novella Venus in Furs by the "father" of masochism himself, Leopold von Sacher-Masoch.

Michael and Vanessa talk about their respective starts in the business, how actors go about getting an agent, the skills of a playwright, etc. And then Jackie asks, "How sexy is this play?" When Vanessa responds, "On a scale of 1 to 10, I'd say a 25," you can almost hear Ertha Kitt's trademark "Prrrrrrrrrr."

"Venus in Fur" runs through November 24th.