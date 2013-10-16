Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt and N.W.A Among 2014 Rock Hall Nominees

Performers are eligible for induction into the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first record. Grunge rockers Nirvana made it onto the ballot in their first year of eligibility

MUSIC: "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Last month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominating committee agreed on an eclectic list list of 16 artists, ranging from Deep Purple, Hall & Oates, Peter Gabriel and LL Cool J ... to the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, the Meters, N.W.A and 1970s chart topper Linda Ronstadt

MUSIC: "You're No Good"

That's a criticism that KISS fans have made against the Rock Hall for years. Well, the hard rockers will get another chance on this year's ballot, along side The Replacements, Cat Stevens, Yes, Link Wray, and the Zombies. Dance music fans will hope to celebrate...

MUSIC: "Good Times"

...as Chic is again up for consideration, after seven previous nominations.

Who actually gets inducted is now up to a group of over 600 musicians, historians and other music industry professionals who will narrow today's list down to about five to seven performers who will be enshrined in a New York Ceremony, next April. The induction ceremony is due to return to Cleveland in 2015.

