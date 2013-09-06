© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Iron Composer Contest Secret Ingredient Announced

Published September 6, 2013 at 6:46 PM EDT
ic-logo.jpg
ic-logo.jpg

The Iron Composer competition is a showcase of creative talent and outstanding music being performed tonight in the Kulas Musical Arts Building on the Baldwin Wallace campus. Five finalist composers are given a secret "ingredient" to incorporate into an original composition which must be completed in a five-hour period. This year's secret ingredient - announced this morning - is the audience, and it will be interesting to see what the five composers do with this secret ingredient.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature