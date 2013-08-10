© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Final Round of the Cleveland International Piano Competition August 9 and 10

Published August 10, 2013 at 12:03 AM EDT
Twenty-eight talented young pianists began the journey on July 31. Only four have made it to Severance Hall, where they'll be accompanied by The Cleveland Orchestra conducted by Stefan Sanderling.

Friday, August 9


François Dumont - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23
Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev - Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18

Saturday, August 10

Jiayan Sun - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23
Stanislav Khristenko - Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15

An Award Ceremony and Medalist Recital will take place Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 pm. As always, WCLV will broadcast every note.

