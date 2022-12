Listen To the Chariman of the Jury Announce the CIPC Semi-Finalists!

On Monday evening, Einar Steen-Nøkleberg, Chairman of the Jury, announced the judges' decision regarding which of the twenty-eight contestants would move on to the semi-finals. Hear the announcement here.

WCLV will broadcast the four semi-final round sessions as follows:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Session 1

1:00 PM Ruoyu Huang

2:15 PM Jin Uk Kim

Session 2

7:00 PM Jiayan Sun

8:15 PM Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Session 3

1:00 PM Annika Treutler

2:15 PM Oskar Jezior

Session 4

7:00 PM Stanislav Khristenko

8:15 PM François Dumont