What Piano Concertos Might We Hear in the CIPC Final Round?

All of the repertoire for the Cleveland International Piano Competition is set prior to its beginning. Some selections are required, while others are chosen by the contestants themselves. Perhaps no repertoire choice gets as much public attention as the concerto each contestant selects in the event he or she makes it to the Final Round accompanied by The Cleveland Orchestra.

This year's Final Round could be very interesting. Three of the four semi-finalists have chosen Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 in b-flat minor, Op. 23 as the concerto they will play if they advance. (NOTE: Twelve of the original twenty-eight contestants (a whopping 43%!) chose Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 as the concerto they would play in the Final Round.) Other semi-finalists have selected the following:

Beethoven: Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37

Brahms: Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15

Brahms: Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 83

Rachmaninoff: Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18 (chosen by two of the semi-finalists)

The Tchaikovsky is the odds-on favorite to be featured at least once in the final round. It's conceivable that three of the four finalists will play this concerto made so famous by Van Cliburn in 1958. Then again, it's possible that we won't hear it at all. What concertos do you expect to hear August 9th and 10th?