© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The CIPC - Hear Every Note on WCLV

Published July 29, 2013 at 10:10 PM EDT
cipc-logo.jpg
cipc-logo.jpg

During the 2013 Cleveland International Piano Competition, twenty-eight of the world's most extraordinary young concert pianists, selected after a rigorous audition process, compete through a series of performances to determine the best of the best. And WCLV is there to broadcast every note. Here's the schedule:

From Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art

ROUND ONE
Wed, July 31 1:00 - 3:45 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Jacqueline Gerber, Mark Satola
Thurs, August 1 1:00 - 3:45 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Jim Mehrling, Bill O'Connell
Fri, August 2 1:00 - 3:45 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Jacqueline Gerber, Mark Satola

ROUND TWO
Sat, August 3 10:30 am - 1:05 pm, 2:30 - 6:15 pm - Jacqueline Gerber, Robert Conrad
Sun, August 4 10:30 am - 1:05 pm, 2:30 - 5:40 pm - Bill O'Connell, Robert Conrad
Mon, August 5 1:00 - 4:15 pm, 7:00 - 9:35 pm - Robert Conrad, Mark Satola
(Post 9:35 pm Semi-finalists Announcement)

SEMI- FINALS
Tues, August 6 1:00 - 3:15 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Bill O'Connell, John Simna
Wed, August 7 1:00 - 3:15 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Bill O'Connell, Jim Mehrling
(Post 9:15 pm Finalists Announcement)

From Severance Hall

FINALS
Fri, August 9 8:00 - 9:40 pm - John Simna
Sat, August 10 8:00 - 9:40 pm - John Simna
(Post 9:40 pm Medalist Order Announcement)

CLOSING CEREMONY/WINNERS RECITAL
Sun, August 11 3:00 - 4:45 pm - John Simna, host
Bill O'Connell, Master of Ceremonies

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature