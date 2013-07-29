The CIPC - Hear Every Note on WCLV

During the 2013 Cleveland International Piano Competition, twenty-eight of the world's most extraordinary young concert pianists, selected after a rigorous audition process, compete through a series of performances to determine the best of the best. And WCLV is there to broadcast every note. Here's the schedule:

From Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art

ROUND ONE

Wed, July 31 1:00 - 3:45 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Jacqueline Gerber, Mark Satola

Thurs, August 1 1:00 - 3:45 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Jim Mehrling, Bill O'Connell

Fri, August 2 1:00 - 3:45 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Jacqueline Gerber, Mark Satola

ROUND TWO

Sat, August 3 10:30 am - 1:05 pm, 2:30 - 6:15 pm - Jacqueline Gerber, Robert Conrad

Sun, August 4 10:30 am - 1:05 pm, 2:30 - 5:40 pm - Bill O'Connell, Robert Conrad

Mon, August 5 1:00 - 4:15 pm, 7:00 - 9:35 pm - Robert Conrad, Mark Satola

(Post 9:35 pm Semi-finalists Announcement)

SEMI- FINALS

Tues, August 6 1:00 - 3:15 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Bill O'Connell, John Simna

Wed, August 7 1:00 - 3:15 pm, 7:00 - 9:15 pm - Bill O'Connell, Jim Mehrling

(Post 9:15 pm Finalists Announcement)

From Severance Hall

FINALS

Fri, August 9 8:00 - 9:40 pm - John Simna

Sat, August 10 8:00 - 9:40 pm - John Simna

(Post 9:40 pm Medalist Order Announcement)

CLOSING CEREMONY/WINNERS RECITAL

Sun, August 11 3:00 - 4:45 pm - John Simna, host

Bill O'Connell, Master of Ceremonies