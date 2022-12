WCLV listeners know a lot about movies! We know that because we rarely stump them when we broadcast our Movie Quizzes each weekday at 9:25am and 4:25pm. Listeners compete for prizes - tickets to cultural events, CDs, books of interest, etc. - but we think the real motivation for calling is the sheer joy of winning. Give it a shot. Call us on our Contest Line: 800-343-WCLV (9258).