We've identified some classical music resources that we think are really good. Some are specifically geared toward kids and those who teach kids; others toward adults who may be new to classical music; still others to "experienced" listeners who want to deepen their understanding and appreciation of the music they enjoy.

Introducing Kids to Classical Music

If you'd like to introduce a child to classical music, you'll want to read this article from NPR.

For kids and those who teach kids, we recommend listening to "Classics for Kids" each Saturday at noon. The program is a six-minute audio feature that is enhanced by an engaging web component.

Other Resources

One of the best overall resources for learning about classical music is on the Naxos website which contains a music glossary, information about music categories and musical instruments, introductions to classical music and opera, and how to enjoy a live concert. There's a wealth of information!

The Teaching Companyhas created more than two dozen courses on music, many of which are available in either CD or DVD format. Titles range from "How to Listen to and Understand Great Music" to "Understanding the Fundamentals of Music" to "Symphonies of Beethoven." You can also study various musical forms or delve into the lives and work of several major composers. (Hint: The Teaching Company regularly rotates courses on and off SALE, so watch for the best deals.)

From WCLV

If you listen to Composers Datebook on a regular basis (WCLV airs it M-F at 9:00am and 4:00pm, Saturday at 10:00am, and Sunday at 11:00am), you'll learn some really interesting tidbits and composers and their work. You can also sign up to receive a free daily email from Composers Datebook.

WCLV's Daily Almanac also contains information about composer birthdays along with anniversaries of premieres and other facts from the world of classical music. The Almanac can be found at the top of each day's Program Highlights page.

Each week, The Dennis Lewin Radio Show (Sunday 1:00 - 3:00pm) focuses on a different composer.

Finally, here's a list of what we at WCLV think of as "Essential Classics."