Captain America Wraps Up Shoreway Escapades, Battles Baddies Elsewhere

For many commuters trying to get into downtown Cleveland, it’s been a tough ride. Traffic detours and congestion have raised frustration as well as curiosity.

Now the Shoreway’s scheduled to reopen tomorrow, and new scenes are being filmed near Kamm’s Corners.

Just a few blocks away sits Carol and John’s Comic Book Shop. Owner John Dudas disputes claims that Hollywood is disrupting local business…as he’s seen nearly 300 people since opening this afternoon.

Of course, it helps that his shop carries Captain America merchandise and Marvel comics has given his store lots of freebies to hand out.

“Like graphic novels, pins, and comic books, to anyone that wanted to stop by," says Dudas, brandishing one of his own Captain America shields. "And we use that to stimulate business within the store, and people are kinda using us as a staging place to see different scenes in the movie.”

Filming of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is set to wrap up at month’s end.

