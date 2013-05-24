© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Pursuing The Perfect Chase Scene At Playhouse Square

Published May 24, 2013 at 7:43 PM EDT
Nick Fury's black SUV races through Euclid, pursued by police (pic by Brian Bull)
Nick Fury's black SUV races through Euclid, pursued by police (pic by Brian Bull)

A high-speed chase along Euclid Avenue, which has been restaged as part of Washington D.C. Note the Metro Station marker and DC metro bus.

After each take, stunt drivers demonstrated their savvy by going back to their starting points...in reverse!

The chase itself was not carried out at white-knuckle, high-octane speeds (we guesstimated the fastest vehicle was going 45 mph). But in post-production, the footage will likely be sped up, tightly-edited, and paired with the sounds of squealing tires and revved-up engines to make it seem more of a hectic and chaotic pursuit.

Filming in the Greater Cleveland area is expected to wrap up in the final week of June.

