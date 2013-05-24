Pursuing The Perfect Chase Scene At Playhouse Square

A high-speed chase along Euclid Avenue, which has been restaged as part of Washington D.C. Note the Metro Station marker and DC metro bus.

After each take, stunt drivers demonstrated their savvy by going back to their starting points...in reverse!

The chase itself was not carried out at white-knuckle, high-octane speeds (we guesstimated the fastest vehicle was going 45 mph). But in post-production, the footage will likely be sped up, tightly-edited, and paired with the sounds of squealing tires and revved-up engines to make it seem more of a hectic and chaotic pursuit.

Filming in the Greater Cleveland area is expected to wrap up in the final week of June.