Move Aside, Dummy....We're Setting Up The Next Shoot

By Brian Bull
Published May 23, 2013 at 7:00 PM EDT
A dummy dressed up as a police officer is moved to a different part of the set (pic by Brian Bull)
A dummy dressed up as a police officer is moved to a different part of the set (pic by Brian Bull)

Now into its fourth day, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" continues production in several locations across Cleveland.

These recent pictures were taken at the intersection of 6th Street and Rockwell, where S.H.I.E.L.D agent Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) is cornered by a SWAT team and police. The scene has produced several loud explosions and simulated gunfire, which can often be heard from blocks away.

And a dummy - dressed as a police officer - was seen being carted away, possibly to be used in a stunt or just simply as set dressing.

Pedestrians are allowed to watch but only from behind the barricades. A number of streets have been closed off through the end of June, to accommodate the production.

The sequel to the 2011 film, "Captain America: The First Avenger" is being directed by Cleveland natives Anthony and Joe Russo.

