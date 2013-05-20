Whoa...Is THAT Samuel L. Jackson? Captain America Film Starts Shooting In Cleveland

If you were wandering near 6th and Rockwell over lunch, you might’ve dropped your soda and chips upon hearing THIS….

RAT-A-TAT-ATAT-RAT-A-TAT-A-TAT-A-TAT-A-TAT….

Yes, that’s gunfire, but it’s all part of the show, in what appears to be a chase and shootout scene being filmed at an intersection made up to look like a Washington DC Metro stop.

(GUNFIRE ENDS, PEOPLE WHOOP AND CHEER)

If you were lucky, you also might have spotted actor Samuel L. Jackson – or his stunt double, anyway – walking around the set. He plays S.H.I.E.L.D agent Nick Fury, in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, the latest superhero movie in the Marvel franchise. Filming is being done across the Greater Cleveland area through the end of June, with potentially other actors like Chris Evans (Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) making appearances.

Just be aware though, that there’s no public viewing save from behind the barricades. And if you get a little too close, you’ll be shooed away by security workers with the film crew.

("You can't stand in the street sir, you gotta move over here..." "Back it up, all the way...")