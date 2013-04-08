© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Tribe Fans Converge On Progressive Field For Season Home Opener

By Brian Bull
Published April 8, 2013 at 10:54 PM EDT
(pic by Brian Bull)
Despite some gray skies, gusts, and occasional sprinkles across Cleveland, nothing’s dampening the spirits of Tribe fans like Jim Spatelli. He’s catching the game with his dad, Chuck, today.

“Feeling excited, we really played well against the Jays, favored to win the World Series. Shows that this club can really play well," says Spatelli. "Pitching’s a question, it’s my only concern I’d say, but so far the bats are looking lively. I’m liking it. Feeling good.”

The Indian’s Senior Vice President for Public Affairs, Bob DiBiasio, says the team is riding high on two month’s training in sunny Arizona, and going 3-3 at their season openers against Toronto and Tampa Bay. On this morning’s Sound of Ideas program, DiBiasio had this forecast for the Tribe’s first home game of the season:

“We’ll have 60-some degrees today and hopefully we get that proverbial window that weather people like to talk about, and we’ll have no rain, and have some fun down at Progressive Field.”

While the mood at Progressive was largely jubilant, a group of Native Americans repeated their annual demonstration against the Indians’ logo and moniker. They say such mascots denigrate, not honor, their culture.

Brian Bull
