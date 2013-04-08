Re-Inventing the Rustbelt: Red, White & Blueprints

A new film examines how a number of cities in the industrial midwest are trying to re-invent themselves, and sharing ideas about economic development.

It details the activities of young entrepreneurs in cities like Buffalo, Detroit, St.Louis and Cleveland, who have created new businesses in formerly abandoned store fronts.

The film is called "Red, White and Blueprints" and it was directed by Cleveland native Jack Storey. Ideastream's David C. Barnett spoke with him on the front porch of his great-grandparents' home in Collinwood.

Storey said he got the idea to make the film, several years ago, when Cleveland was included in Forbes Magazine's annual list of "Amerca's Most Miserable Cities".