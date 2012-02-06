Commemorative Events For The West Side Market's 100th Birthday Announced

2012 will be an "amazing" year for the West Side Market, says Eric Wobser, executive director of Ohio City Incorporated. His group is a private, non-profit working with the City of Cleveland on coordinating the centennial events.

"Starting with the reception this spring at Market Square Park," begins Wobser. "Including an ice cream social presented by Mitchell's Ice Cream. In the fall, we'll have the public markets conference, an international conference coming to Cleveland, for three days in September. In October, there'll be a festival and parade where we'll expect up to 50,000 people….."

Wobser and others predict the West Side Market will see unprecedented numbers of visitors this year. And for the immediate district - which has seen its fortunes improve just over the last few years - that'll be icing on the cake.

"My guess is literally hundreds of thousands of extra visitors to the neighborhood over the course of the entire year," says Wobser. "As well as we have $50-million of investment taking place right around the market through new businesses like Mitchell's Ice Cream opening up. The recent opening of Market Garden, the potential expansion of the Great Lakes Brewing Company. 25 new businesses in Ohio City's market district, in just a two-year period."

That development will create a long-standing ripple effect for commerce and jobs, says City Councilman Joe Cimperman. As for the West Side Market turning 100, Cimperman says that’s great, "but unless that birthday party turns into building blocks, we're not really doing anything substantial."

By that, Cimperman means, the Market itself is much in need of repair and renovation. It’s hoped the centennial will highlight that need, and maybe prime the pump for funding.

"The revenues and the resources that we need to continue rebuilding the market -- which will probably cost us anywhere north of $7, $8-million in terms of the infrastructure that is old and weary, and needs to be rejuvenated --we'll get there. So the city stake is huge, but you have to work at it. Because the West Side Market didn't get to be 100 because people wished on a horse."

The city, vendors, and civic planners are still working out proposed changes to the market's hours of operation and infrastructure. But no one disputes that the centennial year means business.

Vendor Natalie Gravelsins helps run The Olive and The Grape stand. She says she's really excited.

"We're partnering up with the Market Café," explains Gravelsins. "We're going to be doing an olive oil and wine tasting. It'll be coming up."

The surge in visitation and business this year is also expected to help Cleveland's local foods initiative, which aims to increase residents' access to fresh, healthy food as well as boost vendors' profits.

