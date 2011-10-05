© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Khoury Says Much To Be Learned From Arab Spring

By Rick Jackson
Published October 5, 2011 at 1:10 PM EDT

Late last year, a Tunisian street vendor set himself on fire to protest police harassment. Within days, that horrific act of defiance, sparked a protest movement across the Middle East that has come to be known as the "Arab Spring". Demonstrators in many countries have challenged authoritarian governments --- in some cases, toppling long-standing leaders.

Beirut-based journalist Rami Khouri came to Cleveland yesterday to give his take on those dramatic events at a special City Club forum at Saint Ignatius High School, sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Consortium for Middle East Studies.

Ideastream's Rick Jackson spoke with Khouri before his lecture...
Their conversation began with Khoury speaking about why should the average person from here in Northeast Ohio care about what's happening now in the Middle East...

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Rick Jackson
rick.jackson@ideastream.org | 216-916-6290
See stories by Rick Jackson