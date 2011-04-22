4.7 Million Dollar Tax Credit Brings Paramount Pictures To Ohio

Paramount Pictures is set to shoot a movie in Northeast Ohio that will feature Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice using a four point seven million dollar tax credit from the state. The film is expected to employ 545 Ohioans as part of the production crew and extras. It’s just the latest film to be recruited to Ohio in recent years with the promise of the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit. In an interview with Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles, Amir Eylon explains the movie industry is gravitating toward the buckeye state more these days.

Fifteen projects have received assistance from the tax credit program since July of 2009. The superhero film “The Avengers” is set to begin shooting in Ohio this summer.