Ohio Senate Wants Statue Of Thomas Edison In Washington

Ohioans have made it clear whose statue they want erected to represent the Buckeye State in Washington.

"Thomas Edison, the prolific inventor from Milan, Ohio was the people's choice. Out of the 48700 ballots cast, Thomas Edison recieved 14833 votes," state senator Mark Wagonner says.

He also says that’s more than any other nominee received and that’s why the senate has just endorsed the idea of telling the federal government --- Ohio wants a statue of Thomas Edison, the inventor of the light bulb, in Washington. If the Ohio House goes along, an Edison statue will replace one of civil war era governor William Allen. Since he supported slavery and criticized President Abraham Lincoln, many believe he’s not a positive symbol of Ohio. One other statue also currently represents Ohio in the National Statuary Hall. It’s the likeness of former President William Garfield, and there are no plans to replace it.