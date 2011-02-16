© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Expert Warns Global Warming Could Affect Water Supply

Published February 16, 2011 at 1:22 PM EST

A new report from the US Geological Survey says despite the fact that the Great Lakes hold more than 90% of the continent's fresh water, the supply is not endless. The lakes, it says, are threatened in part by a climate that's getting warmer. Peter Gleick is the founder and president of the Pacific Institute and he's written extensively on what he calls "peak water." Gleick spoke with ideastream's Eric Wellman ahead of his lecture at Case Western Reserve University.

