Apollo Command Module Moved to New Home

It’s to be the centerpiece of the NASA Glenn Visitor’s Center that was moved from the facility in Brook Park to the Science Center last year. The move took a year of planning, according to Dr. Linda Abraham-Silver, the president and CEO of Great Lakes Science Center.

Silver: “It was in a building that had been built around it, so that building had to be deconstructed before we could move the capsule out and as you can see, we had to take off the front of the Great Lake Science Center building just to be able to fit the capsule inside.”

Following the terrorist attacks of nine-eleven, heightened security measures at the NASA Glenn Research Center limited the number of visiting school groups at the center. Dr. Abraham-Silver hopes that the new, more convenient location will attract around 300 thousand school aged visitors each year, thirty times more than the former location.

The Great Lakes Science Center is one of only ten NASA Visitors Centers and is the only center located in the northern United States.

