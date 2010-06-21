WVIZ/PBS Wins 5 Regional Emmy Awards
WVIZ/PBS ideastream won five Regional Emmy® Awards this year for its work in arts and cultural as well as health and science programming. The Emmy® is the industry’s highest honor, recognizing outstanding achievement in television production. These awards, announced June 18, 2010 in Cleveland, cover the 2009 broadcast year in the Lower Great Lakes Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The region includes Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown, Indianapolis, Erie and other markets.
AWARDS:
Historic/Cultural - Program or Special
Stokes: An American Dream
Dennis Knowles, David C. Barnett, Mark Rosenberger
Crafts: Writer – Program
Stokes: An American Dream
Writers: David C. Barnett and Mark Rosenberger
Arts/Entertainment Program
Applause Composite
Dee Perry, Dave DeOreo, and Dennis Knowles
Health/Science - Single Story
Confronting Colon Cancer: Tracking the Tumor
Kay Colby
Health/Science - Program or Special
Diabetes: The Constant Shadow
Gretchen Cuda, Kay Colby