WVIZ/PBS Wins 5 Regional Emmy Awards

WVIZ/PBS ideastream won five Regional Emmy® Awards this year for its work in arts and cultural as well as health and science programming. The Emmy® is the industry’s highest honor, recognizing outstanding achievement in television production. These awards, announced June 18, 2010 in Cleveland, cover the 2009 broadcast year in the Lower Great Lakes Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The region includes Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown, Indianapolis, Erie and other markets.

AWARDS:

Historic/Cultural - Program or Special

Stokes: An American Dream

Dennis Knowles, David C. Barnett, Mark Rosenberger

Crafts: Writer – Program

Stokes: An American Dream

Writers: David C. Barnett and Mark Rosenberger

Arts/Entertainment Program

Applause Composite

Dee Perry, Dave DeOreo, and Dennis Knowles

Health/Science - Single Story

Confronting Colon Cancer: Tracking the Tumor

Kay Colby

Health/Science - Program or Special

Diabetes: The Constant Shadow

Gretchen Cuda, Kay Colby