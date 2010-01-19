Strike Over; Cleveland Orchestra Musicians Ratify New Contract

After a marathon negotiating session that lasted through the night, management and the musicians reached an agreement, ending the strike after just a day and a half. The contract calls for a two year wage freeze through August of 2011. Management had been seeking a one year 5% pay cut, but the players said that would reduce the Cleveland Orchestra’s competitiveness with peer ensembles, making it harder to get top talent. In the end, the musicians won the pay freeze they had proposed, and will get a small raise in the third year of the contract. They also agreed to donate services, which would provide some savings for the cash-strapped orchestra.

After a tense day and a half between the two sides, the orchestra’s executive director Gary Hanson joined musicians’ committee chairman Jeff Rathbun to announce that the contract was approved. Hanson took a conciliatory tone.

HANSON: Sometimes reasonable people can disagree over means and methods, but in this institution we all share the same vision of artistic excellence and we all share the same goal for the community and for the service to our art form.

The short-lived strike led to the postponement of the new residency program at Indiana University, but saves the lucrative Miami concert series that kicks off in just a few days.