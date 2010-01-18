Ohio's King Oratorical Winners

Each year, the state invites students of all ages to participate in the Martin Luther King Junior oratory contest.

Here are some highlights from the winners honored this year.

The voices are those of of Egypt Burnette, a 1st grader of Columbus, Toledo 5th grader Reagan Shull, Masala Zaccheus, a 4th grader of Columbus, South Euclid's Taylor Wynn, another 5th grader, 7th grader Simone Young of Columbus, and Caitlyn Merkel, an 11th grader who lives in Lima.

This year's contest will be held in April at the King Arts Complex in Columbus.