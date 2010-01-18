Cleveland Orchestra Musicians On Strike

The Cleveland Orchestra played their annual Martin Luther King Day concert last night, and then, with no last minute deal between management and the musicians, the players went on strike—official at midnight.

At the heart of the debate: Cleveland Orchestra management says it’s in bad financial shape and the musicians need to share in the sacrifice. Management has proposed a one-year 5% pay cut. The musicians’ union balked at the offer, arguing that further concessions by the players would make it harder to attract and retain top talent.

Jeff Rathbun is the chair of the musicians’ negotiating committee.

RATHBUN: We may be considered to be among the best in the world musically, but we are a far cry from being compensated that way or treated that way.

But Executive Director Gary Hanson says there are other priorities.

HANSON: Financial stability is at least as important to artistic excellence as is compensation comparisons with musicians in larger cities.

Musicians will spend the morning picketing outside Severance Hall.

Mediated bargaining is scheduled to begin at noon, but the fates of high profile residencies in Indiana and Miami are in doubt.

