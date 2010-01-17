© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

The Avett Brothers Return to Northeast Ohio

By David C. Barnett
Published January 17, 2010 at 4:39 PM EST
Scott & Seth Avett harmonize at MerleFest in April 2008 (photo by DCB)
Scott & Seth Avett harmonize at MerleFest in April 2008 (photo by DCB)

North Carolina musicians Scott and Seth Avett took a road trip to Cleveland several winters ago to play a chilly set at the Barking Spider saloon. The brothers played traditional instruments associated with bluegrass, but the music was an energetic amalgam of country, pop, and rock. The Avett brothers have been back to Northeast Ohio a number of times since, each time playing bigger venues. They’re building a national buzz for their enthusiastic musical style… and their new CD was masterminded by heavyweight producer Rick Rubin. ideastream’s David C. Barnett has this appreciation.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett