Orchestra and Musicians' Union Resume Contract Negotations Wednesday

The Cleveland Orchestra's musicians had been operating on a month-to-month contract extension since their previous agreement expired at the end of August. Then, in December, the union representing the players terminated that extension, allowing it to strike at any time starting this month. That's the backdrop of negotiations that resume Wednesday between the Cleveland Federation of Musicians and the orchestra management. The union has proposed a one-year salary and benefits freeze, calling the offer "unprecedented". Jeffery Rathbun, an oboist who chairs the negotiating committee, said in a statement that the freeze would keep the orchestra in the top tier of musical quality and fiscal responsibility.

The Cleveland Orchestra isn't talking publicly about the negotiations and executive director Gary Hanson was traveling and unavailable for comment. But in its statement, the orchestra highlighted its financial problems stemming from declining ticket sales, a steep drop in the value of its endowment, and philanthropic support that fell 20% during the fiscal year that ended last summer.

The union hopes an agreement can be reached before the orchestra's annual Martin Luther King concert on January 17. Whether that agreement can be reached without a lockout or strike should become clearer by the end of the week.

