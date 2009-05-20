© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NBA's Eastern Conference Finals Begin Tonight

Published May 20, 2009 at 1:14 PM EDT

The Cavs embark on what will likely be their toughest test of the season. The Orlando Magic are in town for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Cavs are very well rested, the Magic are coming off a grueling seven game series with the Celtics. Mary Schmidt Boyer covers the Cavs for the Plain Dealer. She spoke with ideastream®'s Eric Wellman.

