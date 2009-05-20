Local Arts Mag Battles To Survive

For 29 years, readers of Northern Ohio Live have looked to the magazine for coverage of the arts, dining, entertainment, and area lifestyles.

But economic troubles that have ravaged other print media are exerting pressure on "Live" as well. The magazine cut the number of issues per year in half last fall, then reduced the size of each issue.

Last week, its parent company, RightUp Media, let go all the employees, including the editor.

Now, magazine Publisher Steve Casey says he is searching for a way to keep the issue that's already been sent to subscribers... from being their last.

STEVE CASEY: "I'm not trying to be pessimistic, but I'm trying to be realistic, and in this economic climate, and the challenges that all print media are facing, I can come up with 30 solutions, but I also need them to be financially sound solutions, for whoever might move forward."

Casey says he's been talking with people who may have solutions, but would not give details. He hopes to have a deal in place by the weekend.