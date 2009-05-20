© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Local Arts Mag Battles To Survive

By Rick Jackson
Published May 20, 2009 at 7:41 PM EDT

For 29 years, readers of Northern Ohio Live have looked to the magazine for coverage of the arts, dining, entertainment, and area lifestyles.

But economic troubles that have ravaged other print media are exerting pressure on "Live" as well. The magazine cut the number of issues per year in half last fall, then reduced the size of each issue.

Last week, its parent company, RightUp Media, let go all the employees, including the editor.

Now, magazine Publisher Steve Casey says he is searching for a way to keep the issue that's already been sent to subscribers... from being their last.

STEVE CASEY: "I'm not trying to be pessimistic, but I'm trying to be realistic, and in this economic climate, and the challenges that all print media are facing, I can come up with 30 solutions, but I also need them to be financially sound solutions, for whoever might move forward."

Casey says he's been talking with people who may have solutions, but would not give details. He hopes to have a deal in place by the weekend.

Tags
Arts & Culture EconomyNews Feature
Rick Jackson
rick.jackson@ideastream.org | 216-916-6290
See stories by Rick Jackson