NBA Preview: Cavs vs. Hawks

When the Cavs and Hawks match up tonight in the playoffs, the Hawks will have to contend with the most valuable player in the NBA. It was widely expected, but the NBA made it official yesterday that LeBron James was overwhelmingly named league MVP. James is the youngest player to win the award in 30 years and the first Cavalier ever. ideastream®'s Eric Wellman spoke with Mary Schmidt Boyer. She covers the Cavs for the Plain Dealer.