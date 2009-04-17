© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Series Lead Image
Cavaliers Begin Playoff Run Following Historic Season

Published April 17, 2009 at 9:52 AM EDT
Cavaliers Logo

As the Cavs prepare to start their run in the playoffs this weekend consider this -- the Cavs had one of the best seasons of any NBA team ever. With a record of 66-16, they broke franchise records up the wazoo, and even some league records. Mary Schmidt Boyer covers the Cavs for the Plain Dealer. She spoke with ideastream®'s Eric Wellman.

