Live Nation Looks For 1,300 Part Time Employees

Concert Promoter Live Nation is seeking 3,000 workers for part-time jobs at its music venues in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis.

965 of those jobs will be in Summit County, where Blossom Music Center's Steve Finkel says they'll need all kinds of people, with different types of skills.

STEVE FINKEL: "operational jobs, box office, stage hands, sheriffs, medical personnel."

Live Nation will be taking applications for those and other positions during a job fair to be held at Blossom May 2nd and 3rd.

Another 400 part time workers will be needed for the promoter's Time Warner Amphitheater, in Cleveland's Flats.

Even while surveys indicate many seasonal employers are cutting hiring this summer, Finkel says these jobs may even last deeper into the Fall than in previous years, because musical artists are spending more time, performing live.

FINKEL: "The whole paradigm of the industry has changed. So many artists that in the past relied on record sales, which have really fallen to the wayside, are relying on touring now."

Finkel says live Nation typically pays nine to 15 dollars per hour to its seasonal employees.

