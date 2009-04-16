© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Live Nation Looks For 1,300 Part Time Employees

By Rick Jackson
Published April 16, 2009 at 6:56 PM EDT

Concert Promoter Live Nation is seeking 3,000 workers for part-time jobs at its music venues in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis.

965 of those jobs will be in Summit County, where Blossom Music Center's Steve Finkel says they'll need all kinds of people, with different types of skills.

STEVE FINKEL: "operational jobs, box office, stage hands, sheriffs, medical personnel."

Live Nation will be taking applications for those and other positions during a job fair to be held at Blossom May 2nd and 3rd.

Another 400 part time workers will be needed for the promoter's Time Warner Amphitheater, in Cleveland's Flats.

Even while surveys indicate many seasonal employers are cutting hiring this summer, Finkel says these jobs may even last deeper into the Fall than in previous years, because musical artists are spending more time, performing live.

FINKEL: "The whole paradigm of the industry has changed. So many artists that in the past relied on record sales, which have really fallen to the wayside, are relying on touring now."

Finkel says live Nation typically pays nine to 15 dollars per hour to its seasonal employees.

Tags
Arts & Culture EconomyNews Feature
Rick Jackson
rick.jackson@ideastream.org | 216-916-6290
See stories by Rick Jackson