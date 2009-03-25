© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Orchestra Facing Cuts

By Rick Jackson
Published March 25, 2009 at 1:35 PM EDT

Executive Director Gary Hanson says the Orchestra will scale back regular season performances, and cancel tour dates that are projected to lose money.

Music Director Franz Welzer-Most will take a 20% cut in pay, and Hanson himself will take a 15% cut.

The orchestra will also seek concessions from musicians and other personnel represented under labor contracts.

Hanson says the orchestra is ramping up its fund raising efforts to replenish its endowment, which lost 26% of its value between June and December of last year.

Rick Jackson
