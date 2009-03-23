Xavier Only Ohio Team Left Standing in Men's NCAA Tournament

(The Plain Dealer) MIAMI -- What a day to have one of those days.

That's what Cleveland State had to shake its head over late Sunday afternoon after being eliminated by Arizona, 71-57, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Vikings, primed to establish their new legacy after 23 years in hibernation, had to deal the hard way with the reality that basketball is still about putting the ball through the hoop.

Missing shots near and far, CSU ended its season on a down note as it could not muster enough offense when opportunities presented themselves. There were not that many against the underrated Wildcats (21-13), no 12th-seeded slouch, but the Vikings (26-11) did not have it in them to break through.

The Arizona zone would not permit them.

