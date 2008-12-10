© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Band Set To Play For Obama

By Rick Jackson
Published December 10, 2008 at 11:34 PM EST

The Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Pipes and Drums are one of the area's gems... visible at parades, and other special occasions region wide.

Friday, the band was notified it was chosen from among 13-hundred applicants that it will represent Ohio at Janaury's inaugural parade of President-elect Barack Obama, in Washington.

RYBKA:IT'S AN INCREDIBLE HONOR

Ken Rybka, manager of the 40 member ensemble, is proud, but he's worried too.

The band wants to make the trip - but funding could be a problem. Rybka estimates it will cost about 10,000 dollars.

Accomodations were also a big question, with most hotels being long booked solid for the event.
But now Rybka says with the help of some loyal friends of the band they've found places to stay.

So now they can relax, and enjoy the trip?
Not exactly.

RYBKA: "We originally hoped that we would be able to go to Washington maybe the night before, get into town, check out some of the sights. There's no way. They've told everybody - you're gonna come in for the parade, you're gonna do the parade, - and you're gonna have to leave."

But they are thrilled with the backing that Northeast Ohio has shown - and confident they'll be blowing the pipes 40 days from now... for the next President of the U.S.A.

Rick Jackson, 90.3.

