Controversial Author Receives Award In Cleveland Under Tight Security

Published September 12, 2008 at 2:17 PM EDT

Last night the Cleveland Playhouse hosted the annual Annisfield Wolf Award Ceremony. The event honors writers whose work explores issues of diversity.
But last night's ceremony had interesting twist -- a special guest was honored. The guest's name was kept secret until the very last minute. It was a matter of security because of serious death threats against her. ideastream®'s Eric Wellman spoke with Karen Long, the Plain Dealer's book editor, who attended the ceremony.

