Controversial Author Receives Award In Cleveland Under Tight Security
Last night the Cleveland Playhouse hosted the annual Annisfield Wolf Award Ceremony. The event honors writers whose work explores issues of diversity.
But last night's ceremony had interesting twist -- a special guest was honored. The guest's name was kept secret until the very last minute. It was a matter of security because of serious death threats against her. ideastream®'s Eric Wellman spoke with Karen Long, the Plain Dealer's book editor, who attended the ceremony.