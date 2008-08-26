Bocce Ball: It's Not Just For Italians Anymore...At Least Not In NE Ohio

Beijing may wow world audiences with its Olympics but this past weekend Northeast Ohio mesmerized a slightly smaller international audience with a game snubbed by Zeus: Bocce Ball.

Sure, it used to be a game reserved for Italian men but today you're just as likely to hear an Irish brogue or a Croatian slur on the bocce courts. The intense rivalries, the years of training and excitement is all there... as Andy Netzel, a writer for Cleveland Magazine, discovered at two competing tournaments.